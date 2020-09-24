TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, say they are continuing to investigate a structure fire in Trigg County where a woman was found dead on Sept. 16.
Currently, detectives say they are investigating this incident as a homicide and arson after finding out the woman, Thelma Barnett, 81, was 'brutally murdered' before the house was set on fire.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
Trigg County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all parties involved in the crime.