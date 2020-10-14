No matter what day or month it is, the fight against domestic violence is an important one. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, focused on speaking out for survivors and providing them with the resources they need.
Kentucky State Police launched the Victim’s Advocate Support Services program in November of 2019, because of the high number of domestic violence cases. So far, they’ve helped more than 1,000 domestic violence survivors statewide.
When law enforcement responds to a domestic violence call, they're in charge of taking care of the investigation. The advocates come in to help the victim and their family, not only by connecting them with resources they need in their own community, providing them with mental health services, but also by being a listening ear, or a shoulder to lean on. Through all of that, victims still need to go through weeks or months of court appearances, facing their offender.
Lisa Adams, one of the victims’ advocates with the Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, works hard every day, helping these survivors have a voice. She wants you to know, domestic violence can happen to anyone. It does not discriminate.
“It could be in your immediate family in the future. It could be your daughter or son, your grandchildren, nieces or nephews,” Adams said. “In time, I hope that it would, that it would definitely lessen. But the community needs to be aware of what's happening, and I truly think prevention and education is key. This is why we do this.”
Adams says their goal is to make sure they get these victims and their families to make goals, new relationships, and to get out in the community, to live a better life. The V.A.S.S. program helps them do that.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call the 24/7 national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
You can also contact your local Kentucky State Police post and request to speak to the victim advocate. To find the nearest post, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/.