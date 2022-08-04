Rep. David Kustoff has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, meaning he will be running for reelection in November.
As of 8:15 p.m., Kustoff has 85.72% of the total votes counted so far.
That's well ahead of his Republican challengers:
- Bob Hendry: 6.7%
- Danny Ray Bridger Jr: 4.82%
- Gary Dean Clouse: 2.76%
In the Democratic primary, the race has not yet been called.
The candidates running in that primary include Lynnette P. Williams and Tim McDonald.