U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee 

Rep. David Kustoff has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects, meaning he will be running for reelection in November. 

As of 8:15 p.m., Kustoff has 85.72% of the total votes counted so far. 

That's well ahead of his Republican challengers: 

  • Bob Hendry: 6.7%
  • Danny Ray Bridger Jr: 4.82%
  • Gary Dean Clouse: 2.76%

In the Democratic primary, the race has not yet been called.  

The candidates running in that primary include Lynnette P. Williams and Tim McDonald. 