LYON COUNTY, KY— A Kuttawa, KY man has been arrested Sunday after deputies say they found over $8,000 in counterfeit bills.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they received a disturbance complaint on Robertson Road around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Deputy Joe Witherspoon and Sheriff White say when they arrived they saw a large amount of cash in plain view at the home.
Deputies say after an investigation, they determined the money was counterfeit. The sheriff's office seized $8,600 in counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills from the home.
Timothy Wyse, 33-years-old, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument. He will be arraigned on Jan. 8 in Lyon County District Court.
Lyon County deputies also recovered counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills on Dec. 25 after a traffic stop.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.