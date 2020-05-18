CALVERT CITY, KY — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Marshall County claimed the life of a Kuttawa man Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
The state police post says 79-year-old Larry Humphrey was driving east on I-24 when his white Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the median into the westbound lanes of the highway near the 28 mile marker. Humphrey's truck struck a westbound gray Ford pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Robert Medley of Springfield, Kentucky. The crash happened around 11:35 a.m.
Marshall County EMS responders took Humphrey to Marshall County Hospital, where he later died, troopers say. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
Troopers say Medley had minor injuries to his arm and face because of the crash, and he declined medical treatment.
Two other vehicles traveling westbound hit debris from the crash, KSP says. The westbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for about four hours at the wreck site before reopening.