MAYFIELD, KY — Motorists should be aware of temporary traffic changes in Mayfield because of the FNB Bank Glowing Graves Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The parade will run south along KY 121-Business/South 6th Street/Paris Road from Walnut Street to turn east onto East Douthitt Street. It will end at Mayfield High School.
This section is expected to be closed around 6:15 p.m. The parade is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Traffic is expected to resume normal flow by about 8 p.m.
Motorists can self-detour via side streets or the KY 121 Mayfield Bypass. Trucks should seek an appropriate state route based on vehicle weight.