UPDATE: According to the KYTC, KY 121 has reopened to traffic north of Mayfield in Graves County where a log truck overturned Sunday night.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY– KY 121 is blocked at KY 1276/Key Bottom Road due to an overturned log truck.
The crash occurred Sunday evening near the 12.7 mile marker north of Mayfield in Graves County.
Crews initially estimated it would only take a few hours to clear the site. However, removing the truck and logs from the roadway has taken longer than expected.
According to the KYTC, the road is expected to be open by 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Drivers may detour via KY 408, U.S. 45 and KY 1830/Jimtown Road.