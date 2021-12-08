BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 121 has reopened to normal traffic flow as of about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday. The road was restricted to one lane near the 7 mile marker in Ballard County after a crashed vehicle spilled "sludge" along the roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The crash site was about 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 51 intersection in Wickliffe, KYTC said — between Bethlehem Church Road/Beech Grove Road and Administration Road. The cabinet warned that the sludge would create slick driving conditions until it's cleared from the roadway.
Drivers were advised to watch out for one-lane traffic with alternating traffic flow controlled by flaggers while crews cleaned up the spill.
Drivers were advised to self-detour by using U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.