BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 121 is restricted to one lane near the 7 mile marker in Ballard County because a crashed vehicle has spilled "sludge" along the roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is about 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 51 intersection in Wickliffe, KYTC says. It's between Bethlehem Church Road/Beech Grove Road and Case Road. The cabinet warns that the sludge will create slick driving conditions until it's cleared from the roadway.
Drivers are advised to watch out for one-lane traffic with alternating traffic flow controlled by flaggers. Drivers may experience delays while crews are moving and placing equipment used to clean up the spill.
The lane restriction is expected to remain in place for about two hours, KYTC said shortly before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers can self-detour by using U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.