UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Kentucky 121 South is back open to traffic Thursday evening.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scene of an early afternoon crash that blocked the roadway in both directions has now been cleared, and all lanes are open.
The crash happened at the intersection with Kentucky 408 in Carlisle County.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 121 South is closed in both directions after a crash at the KY 121 intersection with KY 408 in Carlisle County.
The road is expected to be closed for 2 hours. Air Evac is landing at this time.