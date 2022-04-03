PADUCAH, KY- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 has the following Water Over Road Report:
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted.
