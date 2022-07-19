semi crash.jpg

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a portion of KY 123 in Hickman County is blocked due to a semi crash. 

The cabinet says a semi carrying lumber crashed at the 8.89 mile marker. The wreckage will have to be cleared before the road can reopen. 

The cabinet says the crash is on KY 123 between KY 58 and KY 239.

They estimate it will take about four hours to finish clearing the road. 

Drivers can self-detour via KY 58 and KY 1826. 