TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 124/Cerulean Road in northeast Trigg County has reopened to traffic near the 7.5 mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The road was blocked blocked for a few hours Thursday between KY 128/Wallonia Road and Orten Road to facilitate an ongoing police investigation, KYTC says.
As of about 3:45 p.m., the cabinet says the roadway is no longer blocked and all lanes are open.
Kentucky State Police said information regarding the incident that caused this closure cannot be released at this time.