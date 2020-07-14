CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A segment of Kentucky 135 in Crittenden County was blocked for a few hours after a utility truck crashed Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 2197 State Route 135, just east of the Tolu community. One person was injured in the crash, and was flown from the scene.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the truck had tools and other items that were blocking the roadway.
As of around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, KYTC says the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.