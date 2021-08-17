TRIGG COUNTY, KY– Trigg County Emergency Managment is reporting Kentucky Route 139 is blocked by an overturned semi near mile marker 18.
The accident is along KY 139 near McCloud Road about a mile north of the KY 124 intersection.
The truck is loaded with beer, which will have to be off-loaded before the truck can be removed.
One lane is open at this time. However, the roadway will likely have to be closed for an extended period later in the day to remove the truck.
This accident is along the marked detour for I-24 which is blocked at mile marker 62 due to a truck crash and fire on Monday. The crash along the detour has further slowed traffic in the area.
The road is expected to be open at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.