TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Trigg County Emergency Management is reporting KY 1489/Blue Springs Road is blocked by a jackknifed semi truck in Trigg County.
KY 1489/Blue Spring Road is blocked near the golf course entrance between Gresham Road and Park Road near Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
The duration of the closure is unknown at this time as the towing service has two other vehicles to pull out before they can make their way to this accident.
Drivers can detour on each end of KY 1489/ Blue Springs Road to U.S. 68.