TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 1489/Blue Springs Road was blocked several hours Friday after Trigg County Emergency Management says a semitrailer jackknifed near Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
KY 1489/Blue Spring Road was blocked near the golf course entrance between Gresham Road and Park Road near the resort park. As of about 2:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.
Drivers were able to detour on each end of KY 1489/Blue Springs Road to U.S. 68. while the roadway was blocked.