CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A road closed because of flash flooding in Carlisle County, Kentucky, will remain closed through next Thursday because floodwaters damaged a cross drain.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 1628 has been closed from mile marker 3 to mile marker 4 since Wednesday, when the roadway was covered by floodwaters.
A culvert damaged by the water has to be replaced before the road can reopen, KYTC says.
The cabinet hopes to have that work done by 3 p.m. Thursday, but a spokesman says he'll provide notice if the road reopens sooner than expected.
The area affected by the closure is between US 62 and KY 1820 southwest of Lovelaceville.
