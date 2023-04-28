CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Drivers in Western Calloway County could see their travel impacted by milling and paving that began Friday along a section of Kentucky 1836, according to a release by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
3.8 miles of roadway is to be impacted by the roadwork. According to the release, milling and paving will run from the KY 80 intersection at mile point 3.52 to KY 464/Backusburg Road at mile point 7.37.
Milling will begin Friday, and paving will begin Monday, May 1.
The project is expected to be finished on May 1. The release says drivers should expect delays with one-lane traffic being directed by flaggers.
The $460,000 maintenance paving project is being completed by Murray Paving, according to the release.