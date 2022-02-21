MARSHALL COUNTY, KY – The KYTC has closed a section of KY 2603/Vanzora Road in Marshall County due to a damaged culvert.
According to the KYTC, KY 2603/Vanzora Road is closed at the 4.6 mile point after a local farmer noticed the roadway had settled. KYTC District 1 engineers examined the culvert Monday morning and determined it had been damaged during recent flooding.
The engineers also determined the culvert would have to be replaced.
The roadway near the culvert has been closed until further notice while engineers work to formulate plans to replace the culvert as soon as possible.
The damaged culvert is located along KY 2603/Vanzora Road between Vann Pitt Road/Woodall Cut-Off Rd and KY 408/Oak Level Road in western Marshall County.
Drivers may self-detour via KY 408, KY 1949/Wadesboro Road, and KY 3525/Tom Lane Road.