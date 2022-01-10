According to the KYTC, a section of KY 272/Caledonia Road southeast of Cadiz in Trigg County is blocked due a sinkhole that has developed in the middle of the road near the 5.6 mile marker.
The sinkhole is along KY 272/Caledonia Road between Cliftwood Drive and Glenwood Mill Road.
According to the KYTC, over the weekend, a driver reported a bump developing in the ride. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the bump had become a sinkhole the size of a small car.
KYTC personnel are barricading the area. A KYTC crew will soon be on scene to determine how deep the hole extends so engineers can develop a repair plan.
KY 272/Caledonia Road will remain closed until further notice.