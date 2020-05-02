MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — KY 282/Gilbertsville Highway in Marshall County is back open to traffic after it was blocked for a time by a two-vehicle crash near Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.
The crash happened just north of the U.S. 62/US 641 interchange. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said both lanes of Gilbertsville Highway were blocked near the intersection with Sheriff's Ranch Road. In a news release about the crash, KYTC said drivers should avoid the area because multiple ambulances and other emergency response personnel were working at the scene.
But, as of about 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, the transportation cabinet says the crash site has been cleared, and all lanes of Gilbertsville Highway are open.