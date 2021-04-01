Traffic Alert

BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 286 at the 9 mile marker in Ballard County, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is expected to remain blocked for eight hours. 

The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. The crash site is between KY 358 and Stahl Road, about 5 miles west of the Ballard County, McCracken County line.

The transportation cabinet says drivers are suggested to detour using U.S. 60 between Wickliffe and Paducah. 