BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 286 is back open Thursday night after a semitrailer crash temporarily blocked the roadway at the 9 mile marker in Ballard County.
The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet originally said the road was expected to remain blocked for eight hours. But, thankfully, the cabinet announced around 9:40 p.m. that the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.
The crash site is between KY 358 and Stahl Road, about 5 miles west of the Ballard County, McCracken County line.
The transportation cabinet says drivers should know that cleanup work may continue along the right of way at the crash site over the next couple of days. The cabinet asks you to be cautious anywhere crews are working near the flow of traffic.