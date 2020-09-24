BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 286 has reopened to traffic at the 7 mile marker in Ballard County Thursday night, several hours after the road closed due to a semitrailer crash.
Dispatchers in Ballard County said a semitrailer overturned at the 7 mile marker of KY 286 around 2:10 p.m. Thursday. The roadway was blocked in both directions at Deerfield Lane. No injuries were reported in the crash.
However, drivers were advised to redirect to US 60 to avoid the crash site, and the roadway remained closed until about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the semi was carrying a cargo of soap, which had to be offloaded from the trailer before the scene could be cleared.
Thursday night, the cabinet says the road is open to normal traffic flow.