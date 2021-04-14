LYON COUNTY, KY — KY 293 in Lyon County is currently blocked by a semi truck that caught on fire.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the fire is along KY 293 near the Dollar General Store just off the KY 93 intersection.
Due to the location, both lanes of KY 293 are blocked at this time because of fire fighters on site.
Drivers trying to get into Eddyville from I-24 at Exit 45 should detour on the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange. KY 293 remains open for drivers headed eastbound toward Princeton from the Exit 45 Interchange.
There is no access to I-24 from Eddyville at this time.
The closure is expected to last around two hours.
The semi was loaded with furniture.