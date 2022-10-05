GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 303 in southern Graves County has reopened after a lengthy closure for a culvert replacement project.
The closure at the 1.5 mile marker began Sept. 7. The road was initially expected to reopen around Sept. 28, but the completion date was moved to Oct. 31 because the delivery of the new, prefabricated culvert was delayed.
However, drivers won't have to wait until the end of the month to travel along that section of KY 303. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the new culvert has been installed and the road has reopened.
While KY 303 is now open to traffic, KYTC says drivers should know that its Graves County highway maintenance crew will return to the work site during daylight hours for the next several days. They'll be replacing riprap, performing drainage and ditching work and completing additional finish work at the 1.5 mile marker.
The cabinet asks drivers to be cautious where personnel are working near the flow of traffic.
Additionally, the cabinet says the culvert excavation will have a temporary cap in place while the area settles over the next several months. In the spring, a paving crew will return to the site to place a permanent asphalt cap.