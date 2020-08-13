UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — KYTC says the the railroad underpass at KY 307 in Hickman County is now cleared and all lanes are back open.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 307 is blocked near the 1 mile marker in Hickman County due to a semi being stuck at the railroad underpass. All lanes are blocked at this time.
KYTC says this is along KY 307 about a mile north of the Hickman-Fulton County Line between KY 94 and Ky 1698/Johnson Road.
The estimated time for the road to be blocked is two hours.
KYTC says drivers can self-detour around the blockage on KY 94, U.S. 51, and KY 924.
As a reminder, KYTC says this underpass has a well-marked 12 foot-6 inch height clearance.
KYTC says they will send updates when more information is available.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to their Facebook page. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
