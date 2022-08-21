PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 358/Hinkleville Road in Ballard County on Monday, August 22 or Tuesday, August 23.
KY 358/Hinkleville Road will be closed during the daytime south of LaCenter between mile point 7.72 and mile point 7.157 to allow full-width paving of the roadway. This 1/2 mile section of KY 358 is between the south edge of LaCenter and the Little Humphreys Creek Bridge.
Paving full-width allows the work to be completed more quickly and provides a smoother driving surface.
There will be no marked detour.
The contractor and KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide a more specific timeline for this planned closure as the paving schedule firms up.
Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed in one day.