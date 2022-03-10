BALLARD COUNTY, KY — An extended section of Kentucky 358 in Ballard County has reopened, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday. The roadway has been closed since Feb. 28.
The closure affected a stretch of KY 358 just south of LaCenter. The road was closed from mile point 4.2 just north of the Ceredo Road intersection extending northward to Impala Drive at LaCenter.
KYTC says the closure allowed crews to perform extensive drainage work, including the replacement of two culverts.
The roadway reopened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, which KYTC says was a day earlier than expected.
The cabinet says drivers should be aware that a temporary cap has been placed on two prefabricated aluminum arch culverts installed by the KYTC Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew and a contractor. After the excavation sites have had a couple of months to settle, a more permanent driving surface will be added.
The map below shows the general area where the closure was in effect.