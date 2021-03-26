CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 365 is blocked at the 1.5 mile marker in Crittenden County by a mobile home.
The home was being moved when it became stuck in the roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The area the mobile home is blocking is between U.S. 60 and the Crittenden County, Union County line.
KYTC workers are helping Crittenden County sheriff's deputies and Crittenden County Rescue personnel in the effort to reopen the roadway.
The transportation cabinet says the only practical detour around the blockage is U.S. 60 between Sturgis at Mattoon.