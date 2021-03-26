CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 365 was blocked at the 1.5 mile marker in Crittenden County for a few hours by a mobile home that became stuck in the roadway.
The home was being moved when it became stuck in the roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said around 6:50 p.m. Friday. The area the mobile home was blocking is between U.S. 60 and the Crittenden County, Union County line.
As of about 10 p.m., KYTC announced the mobile home was cleared from the roadway, and all lanes were able to reopen to traffic.
KYTC workers, Crittenden County sheriff's deputies and Crittenden County Rescue personnel took part in the effort to reopen the roadway. During the closure, the transportation cabinet said the only practical detour around the blockage was U.S. 60 between Sturgis at Mattoon.