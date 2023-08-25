GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 plans to close a section of Kentucky 384 near the 2.8-mile marker in Graves County starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 28.
This closure is located at an ongoing work zone for erosion mitigation work at the McClane Creek Culvert. It is also half a mile from Ballard Road westward.
Most of the work has been completed along the right-of-way causing minimal traffic disruptions. However, the contractor has to close the roadway to complete extensive repairs to a wing wall on the culvert.
KY 384 will remain closed until the morning of Thursday, August 31 to facilitate the work.
The contractor will place sheet piling along the stream bed to reduce erosion and control scour downstream from the culvert.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.