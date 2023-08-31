GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 384 in Graves County that has been closed since Monday reopened to traffic on Thursday.
The road was closed near the 2.8 mile marker so a contractor could finish extensive repairs to a wing wall on the McClane Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. That's southeast of Fancy Farm, about a half mile west of Ballard Road.
Thursday evening, the cabinet announced that those repairs are complete, and the road has reopened to traffic.
Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions in that area in the future, because KYTC said the contractor is still working to finish an ongoing erosion mitigation project there.