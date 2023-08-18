GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 408 has been reopened near the 2-mile marker in northwestern Graves County after being closed since Thursday, August 17.
KY 408 had been closed since a truck hit a railroad overpass Thursday morning.
What was originally estimated to take a few hours to fix, took a day to complete.
The extended closure was due to the Canadian National Railroad crew determining the overpass needed to be repaired with specialized equipment on site.
However, the repairs to the overpass were completed this morning allowing the road to reopen at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18.
