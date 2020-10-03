LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 453 was blocked for a time Saturday at the Canal Bridge just south of Grand Rivers in Livingston County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The cabinet says the crash, which was blocking both lanes of KY 453, involved a passenger vehicle and two motorcycles.
The road is also known as Dover Road in that location. The crash site was at the north end of the Trace at the northern entrance of Land Between the Lakes.
KYTC first sent word of the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday. As of a little after 3:30 p.m., KYTC says the crash site has been cleared, and all lanes are open to traffic.