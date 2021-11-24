Livingston County 911 Dispatch is reporting KY 453/Iuka Road is partially blocked near the 13 mile marker south of Smithland in Livingston County.
A mobile home is stuck at the top of the S Curves along KY 453 between KY 937/Cutoff Road and Coons Chapel Road.
The home is stuck about 3 miles south of the U.S. 60 intersection in Smithland.
Some traffic has been able to get by with the aid of flaggers, but the road is expected to be closed at some point.
An estimated duration of this closure is unknown.
Drivers may self-detour around this site via U.S. 60 and KY 937/Cutoff Road.