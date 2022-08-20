PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 545 in Carlisle County on Monday, August 22.
KY 545 will be closed north of the KY 408 intersection to allow a cross drain to be replaced.
KY 545 is expected to close promptly at 8 a.m. The roadway is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m.
There will be no marked detour.
This work is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice should the roadway reopen earlier than expected.
