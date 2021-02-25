HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Canadian National Railroad is closing a section of KY 780 in Hickman County around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
This closure; at mile marker 0.0616, just south of the KY 1037 intersection near the north end of the KY 780 loop, will allow emergency repairs to a rail within the crossing.
Drivers can self-detour on the south end of KY 780. CNRR expects the work to take three to four hours to complete.
KYTC says the railroad will try to provide timely notice if the repairs are completed earlier than expected.