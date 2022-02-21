CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 91 has reopened near the 5 mile marker at the northwest edge of Marion in Crittenden County after the road closed due to flooding last week.
That section of KY 91 is the location of a temporary diversion for construction of a new bridge over Crooked Creek. Additionally, it provides a direct connection from Marion to the Cave-in-Rock Ferry into Illinois.
The road washed out in that location Thursday because of flash flooding.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road reopened to traffic at 2 p.m. Monday after a contractor finished repairing the diversion and temporary bridge.
KYTC notes that the contractor was able to finish the repair work ahead of another round of heavy rain that's expected Monday night and Tuesday.