UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): KYTC says the site is cleared and all lanes are back open.
UPDATE (6:20 a.m.): KYTC is reporting the crew on site says they estimate about an another hour of work for the clean up.
LYON COUNTY, KY — A semi crash has blocked KY 93 near the 5 mile marker in southern Lyon County, says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The crash is along KY 93 between KY 903 and KY 274. KYTC says the semi was hauling a load of square steel tubing that is now scattered along the roadway.
KYTC says people who live in the are can still reach their homes on either side of the crash, but both lanes of KY 93 are blocked by the debris field and efforts to remove the truck.
The estimated duration is 6 hours, or around 8 a.m., and KYTC says no detour has been established.