GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 94 East in Graves County is open to traffic Monday night after a truck loaded with live chickens overturned in the roadway near the Lynnville community.
The crash site was between the 11 and 14 mile markers of the road. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said some of the chickens had escaped from the truck, and the birds had to be rounded up.
The road was closed for several hours while the crash site was cleared.
As of about 7:46 p.m., KYTC says all lanes are open to traffic.