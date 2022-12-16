PADUCAH — A section of KY 998/Olivet Church Road near the Aberdeen Drive intersection has reopened.
KY 998/Olivet Church Road has been closed for two days for erosion control work and to allow widening of a 180-foot section of shoulder about a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection.
While erosion control work is complete, a crew will likely be back at the site next week for finish work. The remaining work will not require the roadway to be closed but traffic will be restricted to one lane.
Some of the finish work will have to wait until spring.