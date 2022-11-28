FRANKFORT — Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron hosted a press conference Monday morning to randomly select 12 Kentucky counties for post-general election audits.
Cameron said audits like this are extremely important for making sure elections are secure and "folks have confidence in the votes they cast."
Following the drawing, investigators will work closely with county clerks to assess any possible voting irregularities. Those results will be reported to grand juries and then presented to the chief judge of the judicial circuit, Cameron says.
The following 12 counties were randomly selected for audit:
- Anderson
- Brethitt
- Christian
- Davies
- Jefferson
- LaRue
- Laurel
- Oldham
- Owen
- Rowan
- Shelby
- Webster
Cameron also drew Monroe County on the 10th draw, but disregarded the selection because Monroe was one of the counties chosen for audit following the primary election. Counties cannot be audited in two consecutive elections according to Kentucky State Law.