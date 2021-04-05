Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .River levels have crested and will continue to fall this week along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below flood stage by this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 40.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 22.0 feet Thursday, April 15. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&