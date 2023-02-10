FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported.
Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky Representative Chad Aull (D-Lexington) to pass legislation to prevent something like this from happening to someone else.
According to a Friday release from the Legislative Research Commission, if House Bill 212 is passed, owners whose dog or dogs attack someone on more than two different occasions would be prohibited from owning another dog for five years and would face a fine of $250 per dog involved.
Those found incompetent by a judge to stand trial in dog-biting cases would also face the five-year ban, the release explains, which was an issue that reportedly arose in Bogusewski's case.
“What happened to Sarah was horrible, and what made it worse was the fact that there was nothing in state law to stop this owner from repeatedly obtaining other animals that were also a threat to people,” Rep. Aull said. “I want to thank Sarah for her advocacy on this issue and for helping to make it less likely that what happened to her will happen to others," Aull said in a statement included in the release.
Bogusewski said she believes people should be able to "enjoy their neighborhoods without worrying whether they're going to be hurt."
In a statement included in the release, she called Aull's bill a "commonsense measure that will give our legal system the additional tool it needs to stop these repeat offenders."
In addition to bans and fines, the bill would "require animal-control officers and any other law enforcement agency responsible for impounding or killing a vicious dog to keep a record of the incident for at least five years."