FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky colleges and universities, as well as key leaders in education, launched a new public awareness campaign called FAFSA Fridays, to remind students about applying for federal assistance.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is a form that provides high school seniors, parents, college students and adult learners with a vital opportunity to get financial assistance before the 2020 fall semester.
The Council on Postsecondary Education says FAFSA applications from Kentucky are down about 3.7% this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, CPE says campuses are partnering with the council, GEAR UP Kentucky, the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet to promote students completing the FAFSA on social media and other platforms.
The campaign will run through the end of July.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who serves as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, says families may be surprised by the amount of financial assistance available after COVID-19.
She is encouraging all Kentuckians to help spread the word and support FAFSA Fridays on social media.
“Higher education is playing a crucial role in our economic recovery, helping adults gain new employability skills and preparing students for a new generation of jobs,” says Coleman. “These benefits start with positive steps like filling out the FAFSA form, which each year allows thousands of students to secure the financial resources necessary for success.”
CPE President Aaron Thompson says the free application process can provide students with the financial confidence to plan for college, and ultimately, a successful career.
“Students should not allow a temporary setback like COVID-19 to thwart the lifelong benefits of higher education,” Thompson said. “College degrees provide for better wages, more mobility and greater economic resiliency – the very advantages workers need right now. I’m urging all students to think long-term and fill out the form.”
Students can apply for financial aid by visiting the FAFSA website.
You can submit the form on the website or by mail, the website also has other details about the process.
Students can also receive help from a KHEAA outreach counselor on the KHEAA website.
CPE says the U.S. Department of Education gives more than $120 billion in federal grants, loans, and work-study funds each year, but the benefits of FAFSA completion extend beyond federal aid.
The applications are also important for getting assistance from the state with postsecondary institutions.
KHEAA says Kentucky students receive more than $373 million in federal PELL grants last year, and KHEAA gave more than $258 million in grants and scholarships. Most of the funds were allocated based on FAFSA data, says CPE.
CPE also says students who submit a FAFSA form also enroll in college at higher rates. The National College Attainment Network reports that 90% of high school seniors who complete a FAFSA application attend college directly from high school. That’s compared to just 55% of those who do not complete a form. Most applicants can complete the process in under 30 minutes.