KENTUCKY -- Kentucky is changing how it is processing unemployment claims.
There has been increased stress on the system due to more people having to apply.
Many people have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the coronavirus.
Those wanting to apply this week are being asked to file on a specific day of the week based on last names. You can see the schedule below.
You will need the following information before you apply:
- Social Security Number
- Address
- Phone number
- Company names
- Company addresses
- Company phone numbers
- Dates of employment
You can apply by either by phone at 502-875-0042 or online by clicking here.
Those applying by phone can apply from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.
Those applying online can do so from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. central time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. central time on Sunday.
For more information on applying for unemployment in Kentucky, click here.