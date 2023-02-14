LOUISVILLE, KY — Donations of Valentine's Day cards and stuffed animals poured into Norton Children's Hospital from nearly every state — and Canada — they said in a Tuesday release, bringing smiles to hundreds of kids' faces.
According to the Norton Children's, staff delivered 10,600 cards and 1,750 stuffed animals to young patients at four associated hospitals and centers on Tuesday morning.
The hospital says those gifts were received with smiles, giggles, and warm hugs.
Norton Children's says they asked the community to send cards through their website, and stuffed animal donations were purchased through SendAFriend.
Ten percent of proceeds from the stuffed animal purchases will be donated to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to support patients at Norton Children's Heart Institute in honor of American Heart Month, the hospital says.
This year's donations surpassed last year's, which stood at 8,000 cards and 1,500 stuffed animals.