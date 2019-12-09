BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 121 is closed starting Monday at the Ballard County, Carlisle County line so crews can work on a bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet says roadway is closed to all traffic from mile point 0.0 in Ballard County to mile point 9.714 in Carlisle County, which is between the U.S. 62/KY 121 four-way stop in Ballard County and the KY 802 intersection.
KYTC says the closure will allow crews to reinforce the Mayfield Creek Bridge. Because the work involves the use of a crane, KYTC says the road is expected to remain closed for four to five days, depending on the weather.
The cabinet says drivers are to detour using U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.